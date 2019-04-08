Taiwan March exports fall 4.4 pct y/y, less than forecast

TAIPEI, April 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for March, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. MARCH REUTERS POLL FEBRUARY Exports (y/y pct) -4.4 -8.3 -8.8 Imports (y/y pct) +6.6 -6.7 -19.7 Trade balance (US$ bln) +3.12 +5.11 +4.93 MARCH FEBRUARY Exports to China (y/y pct) -19.1 -10.4 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +25.6 +13.5 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +4.1 -4.4 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +0.9 -15.9 The ministry's web site is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Taipei News Room; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)