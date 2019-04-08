Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan March exports fall 4.4 pct y/y, less than forecast

    TAIPEI, April 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for March, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Monday.
                                                          
                                  MARCH    REUTERS POLL   FEBRUARY
     Exports (y/y pct)            -4.4     -8.3           -8.8
     Imports (y/y pct)            +6.6     -6.7           -19.7
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      +3.12    +5.11           +4.93
                                                          
                                  MARCH    FEBRUARY       
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   -19.1    -10.4          
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +25.6    +13.5          
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +4.1     -4.4           
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  +0.9     -15.9          
 (Reporting by Taipei News Room; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
