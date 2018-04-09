FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Taiwan March exports rise 16.7 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for March, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Monday.
                                                      
                              March     REUTERS POLL  February
 Exports (y/y pct)            +16.7     +7.6          -1.2
 Imports (y/y pct)            +10.4     +9.6          +0.9
 Trade balance (US$ bln)      $6.0      $3.93         $2.92
                                                      
                              March     February      
 Exports to China (y/y pct)   +30.9     -10.8         
 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +4.3      +12.6         
 Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +18.8     +9.8          
 Exports to Europe (y/y pct)  +15.1     +19.1         
 
    
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Twinnie Siu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.