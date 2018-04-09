Taiwan March exports rise 16.7 pct y/y, beat forecast

TAIPEI, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for March, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. March REUTERS POLL February Exports (y/y pct) +16.7 +7.6 -1.2 Imports (y/y pct) +10.4 +9.6 +0.9 Trade balance (US$ bln) $6.0 $3.93 $2.92 March February Exports to China (y/y pct) +30.9 -10.8 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +4.3 +12.6 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +18.8 +9.8 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +15.1 +19.1 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)