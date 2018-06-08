FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 8, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan May's exports rise 14.2 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and
trade balance for May, released by the Ministry of Finance on
Friday.
                                                          
                                  MAY      REUTERS POLL   APRIL
     Exports (y/y pct)            +14.2                   +10.0
     Imports (y/y pct)            +12.0                   +4.9
     Trade balance (US$ bln)      +$4.41                  $4.15
                                                          
                                  MAY      APRIL          
     Exports to China (y/y pct)   +19.3                   +13.1
     Exports to U.S. (y/y pct)    +13.5                   +2.6
     Exports to Japan (y/y pct)   +16.5                   +7.7
     Exports to Europe (y/y pct)           +9.0           
    The ministry's website is at 
    www.mof.gov.tw 

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.