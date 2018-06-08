Taiwan May's exports rise 14.2 pct y/y, beat forecast

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for May, released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Exports (y/y pct) +14.2 +10.0 Imports (y/y pct) +12.0 +4.9 Trade balance (US$ bln) +$4.41 $4.15 MAY APRIL Exports to China (y/y pct) +19.3 +13.1 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +13.5 +2.6 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +16.5 +7.7 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +9.0 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh Editing by Jacqueline Wong)