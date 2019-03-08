UPDATE 1-Taiwan Feb exports shrink most in nearly 3 years as China, Europe disappoint

* Feb exports -8.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f’cast -0.85 pct

* Exports to U.S. +13.5 pct y/y, to China -10.4 pct

* March export to fall 5-7.5 pct y/y - ministry

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s February exports suffered their steepest fall in nearly three years, declining at a much faster pace than expected, as slowing global demand for tech products continued to hurt the island’s export-reliant economy amid a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

Taiwan’s data came on a day when major trading partner China’s exports tumbled the most in three years in February, pointing to a further slowdown in Chinese demand and disruptions from global trade tensions.

Analysts, however, warn that data from China and Taiwan in the first two months of the year should be read with caution due to business disruptions caused by the long Lunar New Year holidays, which came in mid-February in 2018 but started on Feb. 4 this year.

Taiwan’s February exports dropped 8.8 percent from a year earlier, their worst fall since May 2016, data from the finance ministry showed on Friday. It was also the fourth straight monthly decline.

That compares with a forecast of a 0.85 percent fall in a Reuters poll of analysts. In January, the trade-reliant economy’s exports had contracted 0.3 percent on year.

Exports to the United States rose 13.5 percent on year in February, while China shipments fell 10.4 percent. Exports to Europe plunged nearly 16 percent.

The finance ministry expects exports in March to drop 5 to 7.5 percent from a year earlier, an official told a news conference in Taipei.

Ministry official Beatrice Tsai said exports were likely to drop at a slower pace in the second quarter, partly due to a positive outlook for the trade talks between the United States and China, Taiwan’s main business partners.

Taiwan’s factories are a key part of the global supply chain for tech giants such as Apple Inc.

Last month, Taiwan cut its 2019 export growth forecast to 0.19 percent from 1.96 percent projected in November. It also lowered its economic growth estimate to 2.27 percent from 2.41 percent, citing growing global uncertainties.

Standard Chartered Bank economist Tony Phoo said Taiwan’s exports were likely to rebound in the second half, partly boosted by a better Chinese economy and positive outlook on the U.S.-China trade talks. (Reporting by Yimou Lee, Emily Chan and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)