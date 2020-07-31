Taiwan Q2 preliminary GDP unexpectedly contracts 0.73% y/y

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy declined by a preliminary 0.73% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Friday. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the economy would expand 0.55% from a year earlier. Q2 2020 Reuters poll Q1 2020 Q4 2019 GDP (y/y) -0.73 +0.55 +1.59 +3.31 GDP (SAAR, -8.82 -3.57 +7.76 q/q) The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks. A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)