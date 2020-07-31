Market News
July 31, 2020 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan Q2 preliminary GDP unexpectedly contracts 0.73% y/y

    TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy declined by a
preliminary 0.73% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a
year earlier, the statistics agency said on Friday.
    Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted the economy would
expand 0.55% from a year earlier.
    
                   Q2 2020  Reuters poll    Q1 2020  Q4 2019
     GDP (y/y)     -0.73    +0.55           +1.59    +3.31
     GDP (SAAR,    -8.82                    -3.57    +7.76
 q/q)                                                
    The figures will be revised in about two to three weeks.
    A full table can be found at http://www.dgbas.gov.tw
    

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
