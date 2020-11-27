Taiwan raises 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.54%

TAIPEI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow 2.54% in 2020, the statistics agency said on Friday, upgrading a previous forecast of 1.56% predicted in August as a strong rebound in exports helps it offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Growth in the third quarter was revised higher to 3.92% year-on-year from a preliminary 3.33%, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

For 2021, the statistics office said it saw gross domestic product (GDP) growing 3.83%, trimming its August prediction of 3.92%. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by John Stonestreet)