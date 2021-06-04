Taiwan raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 5.46%

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow 5.46% in 2021, the statistics agency said on Friday, upgrading a previous forecast of 4.64% predicted in February on the back of a strong rebound in exports.

Growth in the first quarter was revised higher to 8.92% year-on-year from a preliminary 8.16%, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

The statistics office also revised up the export growth forecast for 2021 to 20.40% from a previous 9.58%. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard)