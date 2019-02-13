Taiwan trims 2019 GDP outlook amid trade war worries

TAIPEI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government slightly lowered its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.27 percent from 2.41 percent amid global trade tensions and weaker tech demand that’s denting the island’s exports.

Fourth-quarter growth in 2018 was marginally raised to 1.78 percent from 1.76 percent, putting full-year 2018 GDP at 2.63 percent instead of the preliminary 2.60 percent, according to statistics agency data released on Wednesday.

The government also reduced its inflation outlook for 2019 to 0.73 percent from 0.96 percent it projected in November.

The trade-reliant economy grew at its slowest in more than two years in the fourth quarter, partly because exports contracted in November and December. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)