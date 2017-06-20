FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Taiwan May export orders rise 9.1 pct y/y, beat forecast
June 20, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan May export orders rise 9.1 pct y/y, beat forecast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MAY      REUTERS     APRIL
                                           POLL        
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +9.1     +6.85       +7.4
     Export orders from China     +14.5                +13.8
     Export orders from U.S.      +10.2                +6.0
     Export orders from Europe    +15.3                +19.0
     Export orders from Japan     +19.2                +7.6
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

