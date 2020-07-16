POLL-Taiwan June export orders seen up for fourth straight month

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

* Orders median forecast +1.2% y/y (prior month +0.4%)

* Data due Monday, July 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in June for the fourth consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed, amid continued robust global demand for technology products during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when people sheltered at home.

The median forecast from the poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 1.2% from the same period last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 2.5% to growth of 10.6%.

Orders in May edged up for a third consecutive month, rising 0.4% from a year earlier, due to sustained demand for telecommuting products such as laptops during the lockdown that has forced millions of people to work at home.

In China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner, imports unexpectedly rose for the first time in June since the coronavirus crisis paralysed economy, signalling the recovery is gaining traction in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.