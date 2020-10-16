POLL-Taiwan Sept export orders seen rising for seventh straight month

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI poll data

* Orders median forecast +9% y/y (prior month +13.6%)

* Data due Tuesday, Oct 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)

TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders likely rose in September for a seventh straight month, a Reuters poll showed, buoyed by continued robust global demand for technology products during coronavirus-induced lockdowns that kept people indoors.

The median forecast from the poll of 11 economists was for export orders to rise 9% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 2.7% to 12.4%.

Orders in August jumped 13.6% from a year earlier, their strongest pace in more than two-and-a-half years, surging on strong global demand for its telecommuting products, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of people around the world to work from home.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months. (Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Rashmi Aich)