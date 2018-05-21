FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

RPT-Taiwan export orders rise 9.8 pct pct y/y, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to alerts)
    TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders data for
April was released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  APRIL    REUTERS POLL   MARCH
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +9.8     +8.85          +3.1
     Export orders from China     +13.6                   +6.8
     Export orders from U.S.      +9.6                    +6.5
     Export orders from Europe    +4.9                    +1.9
     Export orders from Japan     +4.6                    +6.4
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Taiwan bureau; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing
by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
