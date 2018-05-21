RPT-Taiwan export orders rise 9.8 pct pct y/y, above forecast

(Repeats to attach to alerts) TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders data for April was released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y pct) +9.8 +8.85 +3.1 Export orders from China +13.6 +6.8 Export orders from U.S. +9.6 +6.5 Export orders from Europe +4.9 +1.9 Export orders from Japan +4.6 +6.4 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Taiwan bureau; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Sam Holmes)