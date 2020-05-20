Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan April export orders rise 2.3%, better than expected

    TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for April,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  APRIL    REUTERS POLL    MARCH
     Export orders (y/y )%        +2.3     -3              +4.3
     Export orders from China     +9.2                     +7.5
     Export orders from U.S.      +6.8                     +9.1
     Export orders from Europe    +7.6                     +5.1
     Export orders from Japan     -4.7                     -3.9
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
