Taiwan April export orders up 42.6% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. APRIL REUTERS POLL MARCH Export orders (y/y )% 42.6 32.6 33.3 Export orders from China 40.5 34.1 Export orders from U.S. 43.0 33.2 Export orders from Europe 38.0 30.4 Export orders from Japan 36.4 30.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)