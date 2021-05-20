Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan April export orders up 42.6% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for April,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  APRIL    REUTERS POLL    MARCH
     Export orders (y/y )%        42.6     32.6            33.3
     Export orders from China     40.5                     34.1
     Export orders from U.S.      43.0                     33.2
     Export orders from Europe    38.0                     30.4
     Export orders from Japan     36.4                     30.4
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex
Richardson)
