September 20, 2019 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan August export orders fall 8.3%, lag forecast

    TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -8.3     -2.3            -3
     Export orders from China     -8.9                     -6.3
     Export orders from U.S.      -7.8                     -1.6
     Export orders from Europe    -7.0                     -1.8
     Export orders from Japan     -7.7                     +0.7
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting By Emily Chan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)
