September 20, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan August export orders rise 7.1 pct y/y, in line with forecast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +7.1     +7.10           +8.0
     Export orders from China     +7.3                     +12.5
     Export orders from U.S.      +14.9                    +8.4
     Export orders from Europe    +1.1                     +6.0
     Export orders from Japan     +4.6                     
    
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Taipei bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
