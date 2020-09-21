Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan August export orders up 13.6% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
August, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  AUGUST   REUTERS POLL    JULY
     Export orders (y/y )%         13.6     8.2             12.4
     Export orders from China      21.0                     16.8
     Export orders from U.S.       19.5                     22.2
     Export orders from Europe     21.2                     18.2
     Export orders from Japan     -3.8                     -7.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard' Editing by Alex
Richardson)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up