Taiwan Dec export orders fall 10.5 pct y/y, far worse than f'cast

    TAIPEI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                DECEMBER   REUTERS POLL  NOVEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)    -10.5      -3.20         -2.1
     Export orders from China   -10.3                    -8.9
     Export orders from U.S.    +5.6                     +5.4
     Export orders from Europe  -28.1                    -5.7
     Export orders from Japan   +2.6                     +0.1
    * revised figure
