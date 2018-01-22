RPT-Taiwan Dec export orders rise 17.5 pct y/y, more than forecast

(Repeats to attach to snaps) TAIPEI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. DECEMBER REUTERS POLL NOVEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) +17.5 +13.0 +11.6 Export orders from China +7.9 +12.8 Export orders from U.S. +10.2 +5.8 Export orders from Europe +39.3 +20.2 Export orders from Japan +19.9 +22.8 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)