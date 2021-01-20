Taiwan Dec export orders up 38.3% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. DEC REUTERS POLL NOV Export orders (y/y )% 38.3 27.0 29.7 Export orders from China 54.3 23.3 Export orders from U.S. 40.5 30.6 Export orders from Europe 35.0 50.2 Export orders from Japan 31.2 25.3 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard)