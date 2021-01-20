Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan Dec export orders up 38.3% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  DEC      REUTERS POLL    NOV
     Export orders (y/y )%        38.3     27.0            29.7
     Export orders from China     54.3                     23.3
     Export orders from U.S.      40.5                     30.6
     Export orders from Europe    35.0                     50.2
     Export orders from Japan     31.2                     25.3
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard)
