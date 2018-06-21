FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018

Taiwan export orders rise 11.7 pct pct y/y, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the
Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global
demand for technology.
                                  MAY      REUTERS POLL  APRIL
     Export orders (y/y pct)      11.7     +8.70         
     Export orders from China     19.2                   +13.6
     Export orders from U.S.      8.3                    +9.6
     Export orders from Europe    5.1                    +4.9
     Export orders from Japan     7.5                    +4.6
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan and Jess Macy Yu
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
