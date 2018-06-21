Taiwan export orders rise 11.7 pct pct y/y, above forecast

TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Export orders (y/y pct) 11.7 +8.70 Export orders from China 19.2 +13.6 Export orders from U.S. 8.3 +9.6 Export orders from Europe 5.1 +4.9 Export orders from Japan 7.5 +4.6 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan and Jess Macy Yu Editing by Jacqueline Wong)