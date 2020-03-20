Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 20, 2020 / 8:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan Feb export orders drop 0.8%, slightly worse than f'cast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  FEBRUAR  REUTERS POLL    JANUARY
                                  Y                        
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -0.8     -0.6            -12.8
     Export orders from China     0.1                      -11.1
     Export orders from U.S.      3.2                      -11.5
     Export orders from Europe    -6.9                     -13.8
     Export orders from Japan     -19.0                    -15.4
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below