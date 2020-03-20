Taiwan Feb export orders drop 0.8%, slightly worse than f'cast

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for February, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. FEBRUAR REUTERS POLL JANUARY Y Export orders (y/y pct) -0.8 -0.6 -12.8 Export orders from China 0.1 -11.1 Export orders from U.S. 3.2 -11.5 Export orders from Europe -6.9 -13.8 Export orders from Japan -19.0 -15.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh)