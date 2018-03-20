FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Taiwan Feb export orders fall 3.8 pct y/y, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of
Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
    For January-February, orders were up 8.3 percent from the
same period a year earlier, the data showed.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
    
                            FEBRUARY   REUTERS   JANUARY
                                         POLL    
 Export orders (y/y pct)      -3.8       +3.0     +19.7
 Export orders from China     -1.8                 +31
 Export orders from U.S.      -8.8                +16.3
 Export orders from Europe    -1.1                +15.3
 Export orders from Japan      2.0                +17.8
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
