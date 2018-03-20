Taiwan Feb export orders fall 3.8 pct y/y, below f'cast

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for February fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. For January-February, orders were up 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, the data showed. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. FEBRUARY REUTERS JANUARY POLL Export orders (y/y pct) -3.8 +3.0 +19.7 Export orders from China -1.8 +31 Export orders from U.S. -8.8 +16.3 Export orders from Europe -1.1 +15.3 Export orders from Japan 2.0 +17.8 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Sam Holmes)