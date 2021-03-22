Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan Feb export orders rise 48.5%, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
February were released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  FEBRUAR  REUTERS POLL    JANUARY
                                  Y                        
     Export orders (y/y )%        48.5     45.1            49.3
     Export orders from China     48.6                     61.8
     Export orders from U.S.      50.2                     49.6
     Export orders from Europe    73.4                     53.8
     Export orders from Japan     45.3                     52.3
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)
