Taiwan Feb export orders rise 48.5%, better than expected

TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for February were released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. FEBRUAR REUTERS POLL JANUARY Y Export orders (y/y )% 48.5 45.1 49.3 Export orders from China 48.6 61.8 Export orders from U.S. 50.2 49.6 Export orders from Europe 73.4 53.8 Export orders from Japan 45.3 52.3 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)