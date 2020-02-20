Taiwan Jan export orders drop 12.8%, worse than f'cast

TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) -12.8 -9 0.9 Export orders from China -11.1 5.6 Export orders from U.S. -11.5 -8.8 Export orders from Europe -13.8 15.8 Export orders from Japan -15.4 -9.4 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)