Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2020 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan Jan export orders drop 12.8%, worse than f'cast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JANUARY  REUTERS POLL    DECEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -12.8    -9              0.9
     Export orders from China     -11.1                    5.6
     Export orders from U.S.      -11.5                    -8.8
     Export orders from Europe    -13.8                    15.8
     Export orders from Japan     -15.4                    -9.4
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below