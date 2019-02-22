Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan Jan export orders drop 6 pct y/y, in line with f'cast

    TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JANUARY  REUTERS POLL    DECEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -6.0     -6.2            -10.5
     Export orders from China     -14.1                    -10.3
     Export orders from U.S.      -5.3                     +5.6
     Export orders from Europe    -1.4                     -28.1
     Export orders from Japan     -2.1                     +2.6
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
