Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan Jan export orders up 49.3% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by
the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global
demand for technology.
                                  JANUARY  REUTERS POLL    DECEMBER
     Export orders (y/y )%        49.3     44.5            38.3
     Export orders from China     61.8                     54.3
     Export orders from U.S.      49.6                     40.5
     Export orders from Europe    53.8                     35.0
     Export orders from Japan     52.3                     31.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
