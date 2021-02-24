Taiwan Jan export orders up 49.3% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for January, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER Export orders (y/y )% 49.3 44.5 38.3 Export orders from China 61.8 54.3 Export orders from U.S. 49.6 40.5 Export orders from Europe 53.8 35.0 Export orders from Japan 52.3 31.2 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)