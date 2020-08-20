Market News
August 20, 2020 / 8:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Taiwan July export orders rise 12.4% y/y, better than expected

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for July,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JULY     REUTERS POLL    JUNE
     Export orders (y/y )%         12.4     3.7             6.5
     Export orders from China      16.8                     13
     Export orders from U.S.       22.2                     13.6
     Export orders from Europe     18.2                     10.8
     Export orders from Japan     -7.2                     -5.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below