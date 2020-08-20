Taiwan July export orders rise 12.4% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y )% 12.4 3.7 6.5 Export orders from China 16.8 13 Export orders from U.S. 22.2 13.6 Export orders from Europe 18.2 10.8 Export orders from Japan -7.2 -5.2 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)