July 20, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan June export orders fall 0.1 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JUNE     REUTERS POLL    MAY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -0.1     +5.90           +11.7
     Export orders from China     +5.8                     +19.2
     Export orders from U.S.      -4.3                     +8.3
     Export orders from Europe    -0.5                     +5.1
     Export orders from Japan     +2.3                     +7.5
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
