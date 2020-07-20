Market News
Taiwan June export orders rise 6.5% y/y, better than expected

    TAIPEI, July 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for June,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  JUNE     REUTERS POLL    MAY
     Export orders (y/y )%        +6.5     +1.2            +0.4
     Export orders from China     +13                      +2.7
     Export orders from U.S.      +13.6                    +8.6
     Export orders from Europe    +10.8                    +12.3
     Export orders from Japan     -5.2                     -8.1
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
