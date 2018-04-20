Taiwan March export orders rise 3.1 pct y/y, below forecast

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. For January-March, orders were up 6.4 percent from the same period a year earlier, the data showed. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MARCH REUTERS FEBRUARY POLL Export orders (y/y pct) +3.1 +6.45 -3.8 Export orders from China +6.8 -1.8 Export orders from U.S. +6.5 -8.8 Export orders from Europe +1.9 -1.1 Export orders from Japan +6.4 +2.0 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Emily Chan and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)