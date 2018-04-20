FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 8:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan March export orders rise 3.1 pct y/y, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    For January-March, orders were up 6.4 percent from the same
period a year earlier, the data showed.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MARCH    REUTERS   FEBRUARY
                                           POLL      
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +3.1     +6.45     -3.8
     Export orders from China     +6.8               -1.8
     Export orders from U.S.      +6.5               -8.8
     Export orders from Europe    +1.9               -1.1
     Export orders from Japan     +6.4               +2.0
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Emily Chan and Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
