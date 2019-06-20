Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 20, 2019 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan May export orders fall 5.8% y/y, worse than expected

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                MAY     REUTERS POLL    APRIL
     Export orders (y/y pct)    -5.8    -4.8            -3.7
     Export orders from China   -13.9                   -9.9
     Export orders from U.S.    -2.0                    -6.0
     Export orders from Europe  +0.6                    +5.5
     Export orders from Japan   -2.1                    +4.4
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)
