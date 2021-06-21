Taiwan May export orders up 34.5% year on year, worse than expected

TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. MAY REUTERS POLL APRIL Export orders (y/y )% 34.5 40.15 42.6 Export orders from China 40.0 40.5 Export orders from U.S. 28.1 43.0 Export orders from Europe 20.9 38.0 Export orders from Japan 41.3 36.4 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Blair)