Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Taiwan May export orders up 34.5% year on year, worse than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, June 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for May,
released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MAY      REUTERS POLL    APRIL
     Export orders (y/y )%        34.5     40.15           42.6
     Export orders from China     40.0                     40.5
     Export orders from U.S.      28.1                     43.0
     Export orders from Europe    20.9                     38.0
     Export orders from Japan     41.3                     36.4
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund
Blair)
