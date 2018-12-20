Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 20, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan Nov export orders fall 2.1 pct y/y, worse than f'cast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Thursday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  November  REUTERS POLL    October
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -2.1      -0.3            +5.1
     Export orders from China     -8.9                      +5.9
     Export orders from U.S.      +5.4                      +8.2
     Export orders from Europe    -5.7                      +0.9
     Export orders from Japan     +0.1                      -1.1
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
