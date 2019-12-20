Taiwan Nov export orders fall 6.6% y/y, worse than forecast

TAIPEI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. NOVEMBE REUTERS POLL OCTOBER R Export orders (y/y pct) -6.6 -1.5% -3.5% Export orders from China -1.2 -7.3% Export orders from U.S. -4.0 -3.0% Export orders from Europe -13.5 +5.1% Export orders from Japan -11.1 -15.1% The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)