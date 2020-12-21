Taiwan November export orders up 29.7% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. NOV REUTERS POLL OCT Export orders (y/y )% 29.7 13.4 9.1 Export orders from China 23.3 10.7 Export orders from U.S. 30.6 17.1 Export orders from Europe 50.2 -0.1 Export orders from Japan 25.3 18.6 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)