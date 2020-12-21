Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Taiwan November export orders up 29.7% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
November, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  NOV      REUTERS POLL    OCT
     Export orders (y/y )%        29.7     13.4             9.1
     Export orders from China     23.3                     10.7
     Export orders from U.S.      30.6                     17.1
     Export orders from Europe    50.2                     -0.1
     Export orders from Japan     25.3                     18.6
