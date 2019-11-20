Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan Oct export orders fall 3.5%, slightly better than forecast

    TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Wednesday, indicate the strength of Asian exports and of global
demand for technology.
                                  OCTOBER  REUTERS POLL    SEPTEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -3.5     -3.76           -4.9
     Export orders from China     -7.3                     -3.0
     Export orders from U.S.      -3.0                     -1.8
     Export orders from Europe    +5.1                     -8.6
     Export orders from Japan     -15.1                    -4.2
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
