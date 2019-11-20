Taiwan Oct export orders fall 3.5%, slightly better than forecast

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday, indicate the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPTEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) -3.5 -3.76 -4.9 Export orders from China -7.3 -3.0 Export orders from U.S. -3.0 -1.8 Export orders from Europe +5.1 -8.6 Export orders from Japan -15.1 -4.2 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)