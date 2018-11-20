Taiwan Oct export orders rise 5.1 pct y/y, above f'cast

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPTEMBER Export orders (y/y pct) +5.1 4.4 +4.2 Export orders from China +5.9 +1.3 Export orders from U.S. +8.2 +3.7 Export orders from Europe +0.9 +13 Export orders from Japan -1.1 -8 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Taipei bureau; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)