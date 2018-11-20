Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan Oct export orders rise 5.1 pct y/y, above f'cast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                OCTOBER   REUTERS POLL   SEPTEMBER
     Export orders (y/y pct)    +5.1      4.4            +4.2
     Export orders from China   +5.9                     +1.3
     Export orders from U.S.    +8.2                     +3.7
     Export orders from Europe  +0.9                     +13
     Export orders from Japan   -1.1                     -8
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Taipei bureau; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)
