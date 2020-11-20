Taiwan Oct export orders up 9.1% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. OCTOBER REUTERS POLL SEPT Export orders (y/y )% 9.1 8.2 9.9 Export orders from China 10.7 31.0 Export orders from U.S. 17.1 11.1 Export orders from Europe -0.1 -12.2 Export orders from Japan 18.6 10.1 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)