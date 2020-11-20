Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology

Taiwan Oct export orders up 9.1% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
October, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  OCTOBER  REUTERS POLL    SEPT
     Export orders (y/y )%         9.1      8.2              9.9
     Export orders from China     10.7                      31.0
     Export orders from U.S.      17.1                      11.1
     Export orders from Europe    -0.1                     -12.2
     Export orders from Japan     18.6                      10.1
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
