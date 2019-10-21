Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan Sept export orders fall 4.9%, meets forecast

    TAIPEI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  SEPTEMB  REUTERS POLL    AUGUST
                                  ER                       
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -4.9     -4.9            -8.3
     Export orders from China     -3.0                     -8.9
     Export orders from U.S.      -1.8                     -7.8
     Export orders from Europe    -8.6                     -7.0
     Export orders from Japan     -4.2                     -7.7
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex
Richardson)
