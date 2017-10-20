FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Sept export orders rise 6.9 pct y/y, slightly below f'cast
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 20, 2017 / 8:09 AM / in a day

Taiwan Sept export orders rise 6.9 pct y/y, slightly below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Friday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  SEPTEMB  REUTERS POLL    AUGUST
                                  ER                       
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +6.9     +7.1            +7.5
     Export orders from China     +14.6                    +11.6
     Export orders from U.S.      +2.2                     -0.8
     Export orders from Europe    +2.9                     +21.3
     Export orders from Japan     +26.6                    +13.0
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
