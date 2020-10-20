Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology

Taiwan Sept export orders up 9.9% y/y, better than expected

By Reuters Staff

    TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Tuesday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  SEPT     REUTERS POLL    AUGUST
     Export orders (y/y )%          9.9     9.0             13.6
     Export orders from China      31.0                     21.0
     Export orders from U.S.       11.1                     19.5
     Export orders from Europe    -12.2                     21.2
     Export orders from Japan      10.1                     -3.8
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)
