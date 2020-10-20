Taiwan Sept export orders up 9.9% y/y, better than expected

TAIPEI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. SEPT REUTERS POLL AUGUST Export orders (y/y )% 9.9 9.0 13.6 Export orders from China 31.0 21.0 Export orders from U.S. 11.1 19.5 Export orders from Europe -12.2 21.2 Export orders from Japan 10.1 -3.8 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)