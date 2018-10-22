FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan September export orders rise 4.2 pct y/y, slightly below forecast

1 Min Read

    TAIPEI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
September, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on
Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  SEPTEMB  REUTERS POLL    AUGUST
                                  ER                       
     Export orders (y/y pct)      +4.2     +5.0            +7.1
     Export orders from China     +1.3                     +7.3
     Export orders from U.S.      +3.7                     +14.9
     Export orders from Europe    +13                      +1.1
     Export orders from Japan     -8                       +4.6
    
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

 (Reporting by Roger Tung and Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
