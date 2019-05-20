Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Taiwan's April export orders fall 3.7 pct y/y, 6th month of decline

    TAIPEI, May 20 (Reuters) - 
Taiwan's export orders for April, released by the Ministry of
Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  APRIL    REUTERS POLL    MARCH
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -3.7     -5.9            -9.0
     Export orders from China     -9.9                     -13.7
     Export orders from U.S.      -6.0                     -9.7
     Export orders from Europe    +5.5                     -2.4
     Export orders from Japan     +4.4                     -5.8
    * revised figure
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

