April 22, 2019 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan's March export orders fall 9 pct y/y, 5th month of decline

    TAIPEI, April 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for
March, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.
    The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports
and of global demand for technology.
                                  MARCH    REUTERS POLL    FEBRUARY
     Export orders (y/y pct)      -9.0     -5.45           -10.9
     Export orders from China     -13.7                    -14.3
     Export orders from U.S.      -9.7                     -5.3
     Export orders from Europe    -2.4                     -18.8
     Export orders from Japan     -5.8                     +0.3
 
    The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/

