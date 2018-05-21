UPDATE 1-Taiwan exports orders beat forecast as tech sector growth picks up

* April export orders +9.8 pct y/y vs +8.85 pct f’cast

* U.S. April orders +9.6 pct, China +13.6 pct

* Ministry says May export orders value to fluctuate -0.3 pct to +2.3 percent compared to April

By Roger Tung

TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders growth beat forecasts in April, as the island’s technology sector recovered from a weak first quarter for the industry.

Orders for the trade-reliant economy rose 9.8 percent to $39.1 billion from the same period a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. That was stronger than more modest growth of 3.1 percent in March and higher than the median forecast of 8.85 percent growth for April in a Reuters poll.

The overall on-year growth was driven by a 12.1 percent increase in electronics orders and an 18.6 percent increase in machinery orders. However, information and communications products declined 0.3 percent.

The ministry said in a statement orders for information and communications products were hit by “the weak season for smartphones and computers, and weak market demand”.

From the previous month, export orders declined 7.7 percent. Looking to May, the ministry said it projects the on-month change in value of export orders to range between a 0.3 percent contraction to 2.3 percent growth.

Orders from the United States, where Apple Inc is a major customer for major Taiwanese technology component makers, rose 9.6 percent in April from a year earlier.

Orders from China, the island’s biggest trading partner, rose 13.6 percent last month compared with the same period a year ago.

April orders from the European Union and Japan climbed 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.