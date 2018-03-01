FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 1, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Taiwan Feb factory growth slowest in 4 months, but still solid - PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    TAIPEI, March 1 (Reuters) - 
    Data from the Nikkei/Markit Taiwan Purchasing Managers'
Index for February.  
    Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business
conditions while readings below indicate deterioration. 
     
 FEBRUARY  JANUARY    DECEMBER
 56.0      56.9       56.6
    
    *The headline PMI of 56.0 in February, down from 56.9 in
January, showed that the rate of improvement in the
manufacturing sector moderated slightly. 
    *Although the latest PMI reading was the lowest in four
months, it remained consistent with a sharp pace of improvement
that was stronger than the series long-run average. 
    *Growth in total new orders and export sales remained
robust, and contributed to the fastest rise in purchase
quantities since early 2011. 
    *Business sentiment picked up to a 10-month high.
    *Inflationary pressures rose, with input and output costs
increasing at sharper rates than in January.
    
    Annabel Fiddes, economist at IHS Markit, said on the survey:
 
   
    "Taiwan's strong manufacturing performance continues to be
supported by strong global demand. Recent months have shown a
sustained and sharp rise in new export business placed with
Taiwanese firms, which has also been highlighted by subsequent
official data releases.
    "With new orders still rising to a greater extent than
output, and backlogs of work accumulating at the fastest pace
for nearly eight years, the data suggest that the sector will
continue to ramp up production in the coming months."
    "However, costs remain a key concern for many companies, as
input prices continue to rise at a faster pace than output
charges, leading to a further squeeze on margins. This is
despite firms raising their selling prices to the greatest
extent for nearly seven years in February."
        
    About the Taiwan PMI:   
    The data is collected by UK-based Markit Group Ltd, and the
report is sponsored by Nikkei. For more details, click   here
  
     

 (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.