Taiwan c.bank keeps policy rate steady at 1.375 pct

TAIPEI, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, as global demand for electronics continues to boost the economy and inflation remains mild.

The benchmark discount rate will remain 1.375 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The announcement came shortly after a source close to the central bank told Reuters rates would remain steady.

Taiwan’s central bank, meeting shortly after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates, has now kept the island’s rates steady for seven consecutive quarters.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted it would stand pat again on Thursday.