Taiwan central bank leaves policy rate unchanged

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank left its policy rate unchanged on Thursday in a surprise move despite worries that the coronavirus pandemic would deal a further blow to the trade-reliant economy.

The central bank left the benchmark discount rate at 1.125%, where it has stood since March when it lowered the rate to a historic low.

The median forecast of 16 economists in a Reuters poll was for a cut in the discount rate to 1%. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

