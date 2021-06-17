UPDATE 2-Taiwan cbank upgrades economic growth forecast, stands pat on rates

* Benchmark discount rate left unchanged at 1.125% as expected

* Taiwan c.bank raises 2021 growth forecast to 5.08%

* Sees impact from COVID-19 outbreak, but exports to help (Recasts, adds details, quotes)

TAIPEI, June 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank revised up the island’s growth outlook for the year on Thursday as strong exports bolstered a trade-reliant economy that has been resilient in the face of a spike of local COVID-19 cases, and kept interest rates steady as expected.

Taiwan’s economy has continued to boom despite the uptick in infections on the island, buoyed by strong global demand for its tech products as many people work and study from home during the pandemic.

At its quarterly meeting, the central bank kept the benchmark discount rate at a record low of 1.125%, as expected by all 14 economists in a Reuters poll.

This is the fifth time in a year-and-a-quarter it has decided to keep rates unchanged. It last cut rates at its March, 2020 quarterly meeting.

The central bank also raised its 2021 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 5.08% from 4.53% forecast in March. Growth hit 3.11% in 2020, after expanding 2.71% in 2019.

GDP expanded by 8.92% in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the strongest quarterly growth in over a decade.

The bank said that although consumption has been impacted by the domestic COVID-19 cases, which has caused the government to limit personal gatherings and shut entertainment venues, the economy this year will still grow stably, supported by exports.

It said increasing private investment will be boosted by tech investment on the island. Taiwan is a global powerhouse in the production of semiconductors, a shortage of which has hobbled car plants and affected consumer electronics.

It expected “slightly slower” economic growth in the second quarter, but said consumption will gradually stabilise thanks to the government’s expanded relief programme and assuming the domestic outbreak is brought under control.

The bank expected the economy to grow 2.86% in the second half of the year, lower than the 7.55% growth rate predicted for the first half.

Taiwan’s decision to hold fire on rates comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy. Fed officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases and opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)